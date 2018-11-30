Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,930 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $55.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.46.

In related news, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $121,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $2,755,035.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 558,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,337,897.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,942 shares of company stock worth $8,272,885. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PEG opened at $54.52 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

