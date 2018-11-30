Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 20,490 Shares of PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 20,490 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 72.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,416,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,328,000 after buying an additional 596,642 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $19,931,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,564,148 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,501,000 after buying an additional 395,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,385,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $204,653,000 after buying an additional 246,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS grew its position in PDC Energy by 71.5% in the third quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 591,969 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,983,000 after buying an additional 246,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66. PDC Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.69 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.85) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,341 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $67,626.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,502.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,727,855.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,041 shares of company stock valued at $391,216 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital set a $82.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. TD Securities set a $79.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.16.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

