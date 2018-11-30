Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 26,070 Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,070 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in National General were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National General during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of National General during the second quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of National General during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National General during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of National General by 27.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,281,000 after buying an additional 728,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NGHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National General from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

NGHC stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.76. National General Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. National General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. National General’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

