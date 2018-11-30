Loxo Oncology (LOXO) PT Raised to $201.00

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 target price on shares of Loxo Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Loxo Oncology from $225.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.38.

Shares of LOXO stock opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 2.26. Loxo Oncology has a one year low of $71.45 and a one year high of $208.95.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. Loxo Oncology had a negative net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loxo Oncology will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.26, for a total value of $2,945,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,210,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $208,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,412,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Loxo Oncology by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 45.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 3.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 186,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

