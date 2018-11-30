Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 730,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,517 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $118,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,614. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $164.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. ValuEngine lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wedbush raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

