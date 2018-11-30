Macquarie Begins Coverage on Inter Pipeline (IPPLF)

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

IPPLF stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $21.84.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation, storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products, such as bitumen blend and diluent through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity.

