Macro Enterprises Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (MCR)

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macro Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 26th. Cormark analyst B. Watson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Macro Enterprises’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Macro Enterprises alerts:

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.10 million.

Shares of Macro Enterprises stock opened at C$3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Macro Enterprises has a 12-month low of C$1.86 and a 12-month high of C$3.75.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Macro Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macro Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.