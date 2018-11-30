Madison Square Garden (MSG) Price Target Cut to $310.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $356.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSG opened at $272.21 on Friday. Madison Square Garden has a one year low of $205.22 and a one year high of $330.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $218.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.48 million. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSG. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth $48,929,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 37.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,642,000 after buying an additional 96,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 130.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,896,000 after purchasing an additional 87,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,290,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2,065.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after acquiring an additional 71,557 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

