MaidSafeCoin Market Capitalization Tops $73.13 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00004020 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and Cryptopia. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $73.13 million and approximately $300,133.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

