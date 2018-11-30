Main Street Capital (MAIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Raymond James raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 target price on Main Street Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

NYSE MAIN opened at $38.44 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Main Street Capital news, Chairman Vincent D. Foster purchased 25,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.66 per share, with a total value of $1,000,095.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,583,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,220,622.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

