Manado Gold Corp (MDO) Director Shawn Clarkin Acquires 400,000 Shares

Manado Gold Corp (CVE:MDO) Director Shawn Clarkin bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

MDO stock remained flat at $C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. Manado Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.24.

About Manado Gold

Manado Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

