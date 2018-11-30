Manx Telecom (MANX) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Manx Telecom (LON:MANX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday.

MANX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manx Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Numis Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Manx Telecom from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Manx Telecom from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th.

Get Manx Telecom alerts:

Shares of MANX opened at GBX 156 ($2.04) on Friday. Manx Telecom has a 1-year low of GBX 172 ($2.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 209 ($2.73).

In related news, insider Gary Lamb sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39), for a total transaction of £54,900 ($71,736.57).

Manx Telecom Company Profile

Manx Telecom plc provides a range of telecommunications services to consumers, businesses, and public sector in the Isle of Man and internationally. It operates through five segments: Fixed Line, Broadband and Data; Mobile; Global Solutions; Data Centre; and Other. The Fixed Line, Broadband and Data segment offers fixed line, broadband, and connectivity services to approximately 37,000 homes and 4,000 businesses.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Manx Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manx Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.