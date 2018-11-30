Marriott International (MAR) Trading Down 5.6%

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $113.38 and last traded at $115.03. 9,546,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 2,173,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $127.00 price target on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Get Marriott International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,397.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Marriott International (MAR) Trading Down 5.6%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/marriott-international-mar-trading-down-5-6.html.

About Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.