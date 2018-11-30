Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Shares Sold by Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,987,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for 2.6% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC owned about 3.17% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $361,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 86.8% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 59.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 110,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 44.3% during the third quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 64,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,601 shares in the last quarter.

MLM stock opened at $196.81 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $241.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

In other news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $273,798.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. DA Davidson set a $200.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $187.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.11.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

