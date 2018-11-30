Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Acquires 20,246 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 5.4% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 597,583.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 35,855 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 549.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 124,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $80.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $101.55.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

