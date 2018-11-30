Masco Corp (MAS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118,165 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Masco were worth $16,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 152,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 46,362 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Masco from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

In other Masco news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $3,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 625,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,392,271.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $406,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,225.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,900 shares of company stock worth $6,631,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.56. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 409.25% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows & Other Specialty Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

