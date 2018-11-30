MasTec (MTZ) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered MasTec from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.67 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on MasTec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MasTec from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.42.

MasTec stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MasTec has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $55.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.89%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 51,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

