Matador Resources (MTDR) and NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (NSTRY) Head to Head Contrast

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Matador Resources alerts:

88.5% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Matador Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Matador Resources and NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $544.28 million 4.99 $125.86 million $0.72 32.42 NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR $405.53 million 1.47 -$23.88 million ($0.52) -24.35

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR. NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Matador Resources has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Matador Resources and NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 5 11 0 2.69 NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matador Resources currently has a consensus price target of $38.14, suggesting a potential upside of 63.42%. Given Matador Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 22.69% 11.17% 6.64% NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR -10.35% -5.91% -1.75%

Summary

Matador Resources beats NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 152.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 86.7 million stock tank barrels of oil and 396.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is the Chinarevskoye field located in north-west Kazakhstan. As of January 1, 2018, the company had a proved and probable reserve of 488mmboe. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.