Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Short Interest Down 3.3% in November

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,230,432 shares, a drop of 3.3% from the October 31st total of 61,227,729 shares. Approximately 17.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,178,367 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.6 days.

MAT opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.10. Mattel has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. Analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,050,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,991,000 after acquiring an additional 568,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mattel by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mattel by 0.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,788,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Mattel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 244,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 13.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,014,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,625,000 after purchasing an additional 238,866 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mattel from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

