MediBloc (MED) Price Reaches $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. MediBloc has a market cap of $20.12 million and approximately $280,165.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MediBloc has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.37 or 0.02835526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.48 or 0.04288962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00795271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.01433083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00117159 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.01990300 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00444209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About MediBloc

MediBloc (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc

MediBloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

