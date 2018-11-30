MEG Energy (MEGEF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. CIBC started coverage on MEG Energy in a report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of MEGEF stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta, as well as primarily engages in a steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands development at its Christina Lake project.

