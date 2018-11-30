Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 760.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBHT. BidaskClub cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $118.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.53.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $106.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $103.52 and a 12-month high of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

