Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,930 Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 550,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 151,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period.

VOYA stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Voya Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 target price on Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Voya Financial to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

