Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 2,700 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 442,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 80,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $4,531,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $153,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,269. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $168.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $197.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Wedbush set a $188.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 2,700 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (MTB)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/meiji-yasuda-asset-management-co-ltd-purchases-2700-shares-of-mt-bank-co-mtb.html.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.