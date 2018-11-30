Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys Shares of 2,800 Hess Corp. (HES)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 105,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 44,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1,660.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 267,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,162,000 after buying an additional 252,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

HES stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 540.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. Hess had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $235,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, September 17th. Barclays raised shares of Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

