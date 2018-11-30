Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,658 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Mellanox Technologies worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLNX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $814,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 5,000,000.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,001 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter valued at $634,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 16.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $761,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Kagan sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $27,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,053 shares of company stock worth $1,728,069. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLNX opened at $92.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 101.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $99.14.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MLNX shares. BidaskClub cut Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

