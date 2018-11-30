Merck KGaA (MRK) PT Set at €95.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Commerzbank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.45 ($114.48).

MRK opened at €97.24 ($113.07) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1-year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

