Meredith (MDP) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Citigroup

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDP. TheStreet raised shares of Meredith from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Meredith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Meredith in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meredith has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Get Meredith alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDP traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,590. Meredith has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.54. Meredith had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $756.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meredith will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.83%.

In other Meredith news, Director Frederick B. Henry sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $60,724.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Zieser sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $351,162.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,610 shares of company stock worth $1,081,858 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Meredith in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Meredith in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Meredith by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Meredith in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Meredith in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.