Metalore Resources (MET) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Metalore Resources (CVE:MET) have been trending neutral on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Metalore Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of MET stock opened at C$2.01 on Friday. Metalore Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.77 and a 1-year high of C$3.14.

Metalore Resources Company Profile

Metalore Resources Limited, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of precious metals and hydrocarbons in Canada. It owns and/or controls approximately 40,000 acres of petroleum, natural gas, and mineral leases in Charlotteville, Walsingham, and Houghton townships in Norfolk County, Ontario.

