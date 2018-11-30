Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 24.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,859 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 495.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 32,775 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 521,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after buying an additional 28,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 13.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 253,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 30,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Metlife from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Metlife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.92.

Metlife stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. Metlife’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Metlife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

