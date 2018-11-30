Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) EVP Sells $599,697.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) EVP William P. Donnelly sold 1,002 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.50, for a total value of $599,697.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $630.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $521.79 and a 52-week high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $734.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 93.15% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,118,000 after acquiring an additional 45,646 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,380,000 after acquiring an additional 29,388 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $529.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $624.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

