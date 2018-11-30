Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Insider William P. Donnelly Sells 3,816 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider William P. Donnelly sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.44, for a total value of $2,314,175.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $7.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $638.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $521.79 and a twelve month high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $734.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 93.15% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTD. UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $529.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $624.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. WCM Investment Management CA bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $527,205,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $110,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $33,951,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 22.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 236,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

