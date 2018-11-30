Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 47.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $853,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 52,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,347,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $529.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $624.00.

Shares of MTD opened at $630.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $521.79 and a 12 month high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $734.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 93.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider William P. Donnelly sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.44, for a total transaction of $2,314,175.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,199 shares of company stock valued at $15,733,870. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

