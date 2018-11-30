Michael E. Maroone Acquires 1,000 Shares of Carvana Co (CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CVNA opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. Carvana Co has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $72.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 2.13.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.09 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 35.13% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $35.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $122,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $124,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $157,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 61.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $201,000. 26.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.
