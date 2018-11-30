Michael T. Waites Buys 65,000 Shares of Western Forest Products Inc (WEF) Stock

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) Director Michael T. Waites purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,250.00.

WEF stock traded up C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$1.96. The company had a trading volume of 655,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,882. Western Forest Products Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$2.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

WEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.90.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers lumber and logs from various tree species, such as western red cedar, hem-fir, Douglas fir, yellow cedar, and Sitka spruce.

