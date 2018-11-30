Micron Technology (MU) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,796,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,421,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.69. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 46.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,876,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,974,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,989 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 75.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,530,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,290,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269,445 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $1,136,492,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,543,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $710,326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,500,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $429,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,408 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

