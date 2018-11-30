Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,665 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 22,607 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 71.2% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 60,662 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 28.1% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 83,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 18,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 639,162 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,336,000 after buying an additional 19,373 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $855.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $80.70 and a 1-year high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $21,700,632.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,247 shares in the company, valued at $108,199,869.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,973.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,080 shares of company stock valued at $52,100,893. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/microsoft-co-msft-shares-sold-by-lmr-partners-llp.html.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.