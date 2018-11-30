MINDBODY (MB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MB. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MINDBODY in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MINDBODY to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MINDBODY from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

NASDAQ MB opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. MINDBODY has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -92.87 and a beta of 0.35.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MINDBODY will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kimberly Gail Lytikainen sold 9,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $363,796.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 144,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,828,791.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,463 shares of company stock worth $4,276,648 over the last three months. 6.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MB. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of MINDBODY in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINDBODY in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of MINDBODY in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MINDBODY in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MINDBODY by 110.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

