Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $75.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Minerals Technologies an industry rank of 193 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of MTX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.78. 1,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.15. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.16.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.36%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 7,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $429,022.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,654,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 21,621 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 83,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,444,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,636,000 after purchasing an additional 195,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

