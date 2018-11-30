Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 121,940 Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 489.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,940 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $33,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,793,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,273,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,906 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Intuit by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,113,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,503 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $810,956,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 0.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,974,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intuit by 46,373.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,858,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,950 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuit to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.59.

In other Intuit news, EVP Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 85,835 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $16,887,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,871,271.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 152,001 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.41, for a total value of $30,006,517.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 820,551 shares of company stock valued at $175,080,020. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $209.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $231.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 20.71%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.50%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

