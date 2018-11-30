Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 325,033 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 818.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,033 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Fiserv worth $30,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 515.8% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Barclays started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $3,847,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 471,157 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $62.76 and a twelve month high of $82.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.31% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 325,033 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-buys-325033-shares-of-fiserv-inc-fisv.html.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.