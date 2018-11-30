Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $43.66 Million in EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK) Stock

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,342,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream Partners alerts:

ENLK stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. EnLink Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 441.67 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream Partners LP will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,200.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 16,700 shares of EnLink Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $304,942.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENLK. ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-invests-43-66-million-in-enlink-midstream-partners-lp-enlk-stock.html.

About EnLink Midstream Partners

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.