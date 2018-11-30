Misonix, Inc. (MSON) VP Christopher H. Wright Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) VP Christopher H. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $163,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MSON traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,642. Misonix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $21.43.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Misonix in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Misonix in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Misonix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Misonix by 1,487.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Misonix by 388.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Misonix by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Misonix during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Misonix during the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

