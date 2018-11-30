Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.41

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 8844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUFG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/mitsubishi-ufj-financial-group-mufg-sets-new-1-year-low-at-5-41.html.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.