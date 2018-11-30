Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $25.60 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,123 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $25,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,016,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,867,000 after purchasing an additional 728,104 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,802,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,927,000 after buying an additional 203,306 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,839,000 after buying an additional 64,493 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,023,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,573,000 after purchasing an additional 269,696 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $405.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.37.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $359.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $281.89 and a 52 week high of $416.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total transaction of $42,519,207.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.26, for a total transaction of $784,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,552 shares of company stock valued at $44,081,027 over the last ninety days. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

