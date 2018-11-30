Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 126,811 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 551,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,811 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $24,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $77,448,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 634.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 987,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,708,000 after purchasing an additional 853,288 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 114.7% during the third quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,574,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,666,000 after acquiring an additional 841,187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 225.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,135,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,246,000 after acquiring an additional 787,071 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $33,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag acquired 650,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $18,908,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 57,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $2,700,470.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,436,724 shares of company stock valued at $40,889,456 and sold 103,277 shares valued at $4,649,180. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $36.80 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.72.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $343.09 million for the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

