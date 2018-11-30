MKM Partners Trims Chico’s FAS (CHS) Target Price to $4.50

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its price objective decreased by MKM Partners from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

CHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.14.

NYSE:CHS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 44,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,799. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Chico’s FAS’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 46,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

