MMA Offshore Ltd (MRM) Insider Eve Howell Acquires 125,000 Shares

MMA Offshore Ltd (ASX:MRM) insider Eve Howell acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$21,875.00 ($15,514.18).
MRM remained flat at $A$0.18 ($0.12) during trading on Friday. 1,513,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.71, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.84. MMA Offshore Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.13 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.31 ($0.22).
About MMA Offshore
MMA Offshore Limited provides marine logistics and marine services to the offshore oil and gas industry in Australia and internationally. The company engages in a range of offshore marine and subsea activities, including offtake support; construction support; seismic and survey support; tug and barge operations; anchor handling and towing; accommodation support; dive and ROV support; subsea installation support; and subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair, as well as supply operations comprising drilling and production.
