MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock opened at $93.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Wix.Com Ltd has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WIX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

