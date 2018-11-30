MML Investors Services LLC Has $821,000 Holdings in Gartner Inc (IT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $182,142,000 after buying an additional 872,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,238,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $696,223,000 after buying an additional 543,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,693,000 after buying an additional 160,018 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,487,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,278,000 after buying an additional 93,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,896,000 after buying an additional 83,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $153.15 on Friday. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $111.57 and a 12-month high of $161.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $202,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $260,130.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,693.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,818. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Gartner in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $144.00 price target on Gartner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Gartner from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.10.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

